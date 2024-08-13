Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Is 'It Ends With Us' a True Story? The Real-Life Inspirations Revealed “My mother and father divorced when I was 2 and one of my earliest memories was him throwing a TV at her." By D.M. Published Aug. 13 2024, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us is getting the silver screen treatment. The story explores the complexities of love, abuse, and self-discovery. The novel, published in 2016, has become a New York Times Best Seller. According to Forbes, the book has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide.

The book explores the cyclical nature of abuse and the difficult choices victims often face in toxic relationships. The film adaptation of It Ends With Us has generated significant buzz, especially among the novel's fanbase. The novel's protagonist, Lily Bloom, finds herself torn between the love of her life, Ryle Kincaid, and a past that refuses to stay buried. Directed by Justin Baldoni, known for his work on "Five Feet Apart," the film stays true to the emotional core of Hoover's story while bringing it to a broader audience.

The story is deeply personal for Hoover, inspired by her own experiences, which adds a layer of authenticity that resonates with readers. Now, fans are wondering if the story is based on real true events. Here’s what we know about the inspiration for It Ends With Us.

Source: Instagram/@colleenhoover Colleen Hoover and Blake Lively appear on Instagram

Is ‘It Ends With Us’ based on a true story?

The author of It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover, has explained that the book’s narrative is personal. Lily, the main character in the novel, was inspired by Colleen’s mom who was in an abusive relationship with Colleen's dad. “My mother and father divorced when I was 2 and one of my earliest memories was him throwing a TV at her,” Colleen said during an appearance on The Today Show. “She was able to get out of that relationship. And then from then on, I just remember growing up with a mother who was so strong.”

Because of her deep connection to Lily’s story, Colleen was hesitant to turn the book into a film. “I’ve been a fierce protector of the book and Lily’s story and her emotional arc, and not wanting to change it much,” the author said. However, there were a few major changes made in the film adaption which Colleen says were necessary. In the book, Lily is 23 years old and Ryle is 30. For the film adaption – which stars Blake Lively, 36, and Justin, 40 – the characters are significantly older.

There is drama between the ‘It Ends With Us’ cast.

Reports about a rift between Justin Baldoni and the cast of It Ends With Us have surfaced. Blake and Colleen Hoover have both unfollowed Justin on Instagram, leading many to believe that there has been drama on-set. Fans have also noticed that Blake and Justin have done press separately in the days leading up to the film’s premiere.