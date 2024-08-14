Home > Entertainment Justin Baldoni Hires Famed Crisis PR Manager Amid Alleged 'It Ends With Us' Clash Melissa Nathan represented Johnny Depp during the Amber Heard trial. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 14 2024, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

Novel-based movie It Ends With Us was already going to be a big flick, especially due to its source material's popularity on the controversial BookTok space — but now, the film is gaining a different kind of press. Alleged drama between the movie's two stars, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, has been brewing behind the scenes, and theories about what could be going on abound.

The majority of the film's leading actors, as well as the author of the book, Colleen Hoover, seemingly don't follow Justin on Instagram, and many have pointed out his absence during press promotions. Now, Justin has added fuel to the fire by hiring a crisis PR manager. What's going on?

Justin Baldoni has hired a crisis PR manager.

Indeed, per The Hollywood Reporter, the film's leading man and director has brought on PR manager Melissa Nathan, who represented Johnny Depp during the infamous Amber Heard trial. Melissa launched her PR agency, The Agency Group, earlier this year after parting ways with Hiltzik Strategies. Justin's decision follows weeks of public speculation that he could have done something wrong to Blake behind the scenes of It Ends With Us, causing the other stars of the film to shun him.

Other rumors suggest that there was a creative clash between Justin, who was also the film's director, and co-star Blake Lively, who acted as the film's producer alongside husband Ryan Reynolds. Some sources have suggested that "there was a fracture between Baldoni and Lively in the post-production stage, wherein two different cuts of the movie emerged," per The Hollywood Reporter.