Blake Lively Has Big Nepo Baby Energy — Who Are Her Parents?

"I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife's childhood."

The year 2024 was a bit rough for Blake Lively, who appears to have earned the internet's ire on more than one occasion. The biggest snafu involved almost everything having to do with her movie It Ends With Us, and in particular her co-star and director Justin Baldoni. After eagle-eyed fans noticed that everyone was unfollowing each other on social media, rumors of trouble on set began circulating.

Once it was time to do press for the film, Justin went solo while Blake and the rest of the team skipped merrily through every junket. Separate from this were complaints that Blake was using a movie about domestic violence to launch her new haircare line. The whole thing was a mess. Just as things had died down, Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds stuck his foot in his mouth. What he said led to a deep dive into Blake's childhood and a discovery of her nepo baby status.



Blake Lively is a nepo baby? Color us shocked.

The Hollywood Reporter did a glowing profile on Ryan for a December 2024 issue where they took a long walk down his career memory lane. Naturally, the conversation turned to Blake and their four kids. Ryan was asked how he and Blake have managed to successfully keep their children out of the public eye. After all, they are both wildly successful with a lot of irons in many fires.

Ryan said they try to give their brood as normal a life as possible, given the circumstances. "I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood," he explained. "We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, 'Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,' or, 'I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,' or whatever."

Hold on, stop the presses. Who had a working-class background? Ryan hails from Canada and is the son of a retail saleswoman and a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, reported E Online. Unlike her superhero spouse, Blake had a far more privileged upbringing that was less working class and more upper class.

According to People Magazine, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star is the daughter of "Ernie and Elaine Lively, both of whom spent their careers in Hollywood; her father as an actor and director and her mother as an actor and talent manager." Ernie was doing bit parts on television shows from 1975 all the way up to 2020. He even spent a few seasons on The West Wing. Elaine was a talent manager who undoubtedly brought that expertise to her children's careers.