Blake Lively in Hot Water for Old Comments About Pregnant People Faking Symptoms Blake Lively faces major backlash for old comments suggesting that pregnant people often "lie" about their symptoms. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 23 2024, 12:03 p.m. ET

To no one's surprise, the backlash against Blake Lively shows no signs of ever slowing down! Amid ongoing rumors of a feud between her and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, fans are now digging up some of her old interviews to fuel the fire.

The latest resurfaced clip is from a 2014 interview where Blake made a few controversial remarks, suggesting that pregnant people "lie" and "exploit" their symptoms. As expected, her remarks have not been well received by the public. Keep reading for more details.

Source: Getty Images

Blake Lively claimed pregnant people "lie" about symptoms in a resurfaced interview.

On Aug. 17, 2024, TikTok creator Victoria (@u_have_2_call_me_dragon) took to the social media platform and posted a 2014 interview clip of Blake with Extra's A.J. Calloway. In the clip, Blake joked that pregnant people "lie" about their symptoms and cravings.

A.J. began the interview by noting Lively's baby bump and asking, "How's it going? My wife is seven months right now, so I know what it's all like, the feet rubbing."

Every pregnancy hits everyone differently. Ive had five kids.. and it was all different experiences while pregnant. You can have a completely different experience from someone else without saying shit like this…

Blake playfully responded that it sounded like his wife was "taking advantage" of him. "It's not necessary; you can exploit it if you want," she said. When A.J. mentioned rubbing his wife's feet "every night," Blake said he was a "sucker" and shouldn't "fall for that stuff."

"Cravings? Nah, we just lie! It's the perfect way to get what you want all the time," Blake added. A.J. then claimed Blake was "busting pregnant women everywhere," to which she replied she was just "teasing."

The clip has garnered over 8.8 million views and more than 11,000 comments, many of which criticize Blake and suggest her luxurious lifestyle may have eased her pregnancy symptoms. "I was on my feet working until I had my son. Yes, they hurt, yes, my husband rubbed them for me," one person said. "I'm guessing she lives a pampered life whether pregnant or not so her feet probably aren't sore."