Home > Entertainment There Are Plenty of Viral Clips of Blake Lively's Mean Girl Behavior "Congrats on your little bump!" By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 21 2024, 7:16 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It seems Blake Lively has been the most recent subject of online criticism, specifically for various instances of mean girl behavior. The It Ends With Us actress has been repeatedly criticized for how she's handled the sensitive contents of the film, which includes heavy references to domestic violence. But it's prompted internet users to find other instances of her being rude in interviews and on red carpets.

Article continues below advertisement

There are now a plethora of different moments going viral where she takes jabs at reporters or rolls her eyes at questions, slowly deteriorating her public image. Here's just a small collection of some of the many moments going viral online right now.

Source: Getty Images

Blake hijacked an interview to talk about 'Gossip Girl.'

In an interview with Good Day LA, Blake and America Ferrera were supposed to be promoting The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, a film they both starred in. When the interviewer mentioned Gossip Girl, Blake went on a tangent talking about the show about NYC socialites, prompting America to roll her eyes as her co-star hijacked the conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

"Congrats on your little bump."

Probably one of the most-shared clips of Blake as of late, in an interview with journalist Kjersti Flaa, the reporter congratulates Blake (who had just announced her second pregnancy with husband Ryan Reynolds) on her "little bump." Almost immediately, Blake fires back with a "Congrats on your little bump." When Kjersti shared the clip, about eight years after the incident, she referred to it as "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job."

Article continues below advertisement

"I got contacted by another reporter that told me a story that was a little similar to this one that he experienced," Kjersti explained in a YouTube video justifying her decision to post the clip so many years later "I just felt like, ‘You know what? It’s not OK to behave like that and I think it needs to be called out.’ And so that’s the reason why I did that now, so much later.”

Article continues below advertisement

She also revealed in an interview with Daily Mail that shortly before that painful interview moment with Blake, Kjersti had recently learned that she was unable to conceive children of her own, making the comment sting all the more.

Article continues below advertisement

When she claimed that pregnancy cravings were a "lie."

@u_have_2_call_me_dragon Every pregnancy hits everyone differently. Ive had five kids.. and it was all different experiences while pregnant. You can have a completely different experience from someone else without saying shit like this… #blakelively #pregnantcravings #itendswithus #fypage ♬ original sound - Victoria

In an interview with Extra, the interviewer asks Blake about her pregnancy and if she's having any cravings, noting that his own wife is seven months pregnant. "I know what it's like, the feet rubbing," he jokes, only for Blake to fire back, "Oh, she's just taking advantage."

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout the short, 30-second clip, Blake claims that cravings and other pregnancy symptoms are only because "we [women] just lie." "It's the perfect way to get what you want all the time," she continued. "If you want chocolate ice cream at midnight, you have a craving."

Article continues below advertisement

Though that experience may have been true to Blake's pregnancy experience at the time, every woman experiences different pregnancy symptoms, and a woman's reaction can differ throughout different pregnancies.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake didn't wear a friendship bracelet because it "didn't go" with her outfit.

It seems that not only is Blake getting flack for the way she speaks with reporters, but she's also received criticism for how she treats fans. While walking the carpet for the It Ends With Us premiere, a fan gave her a friendship bracelet. Though she profusely thanked them, she followed up with "I'm going to put it here because it doesn't go with my outfit but I will wear it later."

Article continues below advertisement

Blake sarcastically responded when asked about how to discuss the content in 'It Ends With Us.'

In an interview with Chicago reporter Jake Hamilton, he asked the actress how people should talk about this film, considering its themes of domestic violence, to which Blake began by giving a sarcastic answer. "Are you like asking for my address or my phone number -- or location share? I could just location share you," she joked before laughing despite the serious topic of conversation. The clip has been viewed thousands of times on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement