Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Cheated With Each Other on 'Green Lantern' Set, Journalist Claims in Now-Deleted Tweet They "holed up in a NOLA hotel room during 'Green Lantern,'" journalist Cat Marnell allegedly tweeted. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 20 2024, 12:03 p.m. ET

Back when DC's Green Lantern came out in 2011, its stars Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively had to contend with some faint whispers of cheating allegations. During filming, which took place between March and August 2010, Ryan was married to actress Scarlett Johansson, while Blake was in a long-term relationship with her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley. By October 2010, Blake and Penn had split. Then, in December, Ryan and Scarlett announced their divorce.

The critically panned movie came and went in June 2011. Months later, in October 2011, Blake and Ryan were spotted hanging out in Boston, where Ryan was filming another movie. A source confirmed to People at the time that the two were very much a couple, and a happy one at that. Still, the timeline of Blake and Ryan's relationship felt a little fuzzy to some people. And now, alleged screenshots of a since-deleted tweet from author-journalist Cat Marnell claim that Blake and Ryan did, in fact, get together on the set of Green Lantern.

Ryan and Blake on the set of 'Green Lantern,' where they first met.

Journalist Cat Marnell alleged Blake and Ryan cheated with each other while filming 'Green Lantern' in now-deleted tweet.

An alleged screenshot of an Aug. 15, 2024 tweet from author and journalist Cat Marnell reads: "Fun fact Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hooked up when RR was still married to ScarJo, and holed up in a NOLA hotel room during Green Lantern, and Us Weekly had discovered this, and their beauty editor would tell us this at events and about how RR & BL's teams' threats squashed their story."

We all know by now that publications squash stories for various reasons. So is it in the realm of possibility that what Cat said about Blake and Ryan is true? We'll probably never know for sure, but the fact that Cat is a journalist herself — she was a beauty editor at Lucky and xoJane and had a column with Vice, among other gigs — adds a little bit of credence to the story, in some people's eyes.

For his part, Ryan did tell Details magazine (per Today) in 2011 about his divorce that "[w]hat was happening privately was the exact opposite of what was being reported."

"There was no story and no scandal, so the narrative was just created for me," he added, seeming to touch on the cheating rumors without saying it directly. "That was the most disturbing part. I wasn't angry. I absolutely predicted every beat of it. There's an entire economy around this sort of thing — therefore it's gotta happen one way or another."