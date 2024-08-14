Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Ryan Reynolds From Co-Stars to Happily Married: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Relationship Timeline Explored They first met on a film set, and the rest is history. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 14 2024, 4:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the world of celebrity couples, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are often said to be one of the cutest. I mean, just look at them. They're like an IRL Ken and Barbie. They're both ridiculously good-looking and charming. And they have a beautiful family to boot.

But how did it all come to be? Below, we take a look at the Ryan and Blake's relationship timeline, from their beginnings as friendly co-stars to their lives as parents of four.

Source: YouTube Ryan and Blake on the set of 'Green Lantern,' where they first met

2010: Ryan and Blake meet on the set of 'Green Lantern.'

Ryan and Blake co-starred in DC's Green Lantern, which filmed in 2010 and was released the following year. Though the film was panned, the two worked well together on screen — so much so that Ryan said at 2011 Wonder-Con, "We just had chemistry, and chemistry is really, genuinely one of the few things in film that you can't invent or create; it's either there or it's not. So it was fantastic working with Blake." Blake then called Ryan "impossibly likable."

2011: Ryan and Blake are seen hanging out.

Ryan and Blake were spotted hanging out in Boston in October 2011, and a source told People at the time that the two were indeed a couple and that they were "very happy together." This was after Ryan had split from wife Scarlet Johansson, but, naturally, they had to contend with rumors that they'd gotten together during Green Lantern.

Source: Getty Images Blake and Ryan at the 'Green Lantern' premiere in June 2011

2012: Ryan and Blake get married.

The couple secretly married on Sept. 9, 2012, in South Carolina. Their wedding took place on a plantation, which Ryan and Blake both later said they deeply regretted, due to its dark history of slavery. They would later donate $200K to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

2014: Ryan and Blake welcome a baby.

Blake gave birth to the couple's first child — a daughter named James — in December 2014. Blake later revealed that Ryan played the song "Let's Get It On" while she was in labor, which cracked up their doctor.

Source: Getty Images Blake and Ryan in May 2014 at the Cannes Film Festival

2016: Ryan and Blake welcome their second child.

Ryan and Blake gave James a little sister when Inez joined their family in September 2016. "They take care of each other," Ryan told Live with Kelly and Ryan a couple years later when talking about his daughters. "They love each other. It's great."

2019: Ryan and Blake have a third baby.

Betty came along in October 2019, with Blake explaining that they gave her a family name. Betty was the name of Blake's maternal grandmother and aunt. This also inspired Blake to name her nonalcoholic drink line Betty Buzz.

2023: Blake reveals she gave birth to her and Ryan's fourth child.