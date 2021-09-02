Could There Be a 'Green Lantern 2' a Decade After the First Film? Let's Discuss

In February 2021, Ryan Reynolds responded to a rumor that his Green Lantern, Hal Jordan, would appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

This rumor had earlier been spurred on by Zack Snyder, who said at the time he had a hero cameo in mind that would "blow hard-core fans' minds," per CinemaBlend.

So Ryan took to Twitter to interact with a fan who thought they spotted his signature CGI suit in the flick.