Could There Be a 'Green Lantern 2' a Decade After the First Film? Let's Discuss

Could There Be a 'Green Lantern 2' a Decade After the First Film? Let's DiscussBy Anna Garrison
Sep. 2 2021, Published 4:38 p.m. ET
Although it is widely regarded as one of the biggest failed comic-book film adaptations from DC Comics, 2011's Green Lantern starring Ryan Reynolds did introduce him to his future wife, Blake Lively. After Green Lantern's box-office flop, many thought they wouldn't see any of the Emerald Knights on the big screen anytime soon.
However, rumors have surfaced of a Green Lantern 2, but is there any truth to the rumor? Here's what we know about the future of the Green Lantern franchise.
So, will there be a 'Green Lantern 2'?
In February 2021, Ryan Reynolds responded to a rumor that his Green Lantern, Hal Jordan, would appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League.
This rumor had earlier been spurred on by Zack Snyder, who said at the time he had a hero cameo in mind that would "blow hard-core fans' minds," per CinemaBlend.
So Ryan took to Twitter to interact with a fan who thought they spotted his signature CGI suit in the flick.
In response to the rumor, Ryan wrote, "It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer."
Then, in August 2021, the 2011 film's director participated in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit and answered a fan's question about if there'd be a sequel, saying: "Over my dead body." So there's that.
There was a different Green Lantern in Zack Snyder's Justice League who also sparked hope for a Green Lantern–related franchise. Actor Wayne T. Carr has spoken about his cameo as John Stewart, one of several Green Lanterns of Earth, that was cut from the film because the studio has other plans for the character. On May 1, 2021, Wayne tweeted his thanks at Zack for just being able to film the scene at all.
There is a Green Lantern television show in the works from HBO Max.
For those who are interested in better exploration of the Green Lantern lore, never fear. HBO Max has finally decided to create a franchise around the Emerald Knights through television. In the comics and the show, there is more than one Green Lantern of Earth, leaving the opportunity for several fan-favorite characters to be brought to life — or back to life, in the case of Ryan Reynolds' Hal Jordan.
The show's announcement from Variety states that a series has been ordered for 10 one-hour episodes and will feature "a multitude of Lanterns" including characters Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern. The show will be co-written and executive produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim, with Seth as the showrunner.
More recently, Variety announced another cast member from the Green Lantern television show: Jeremy Irvine will play Alan Scott, the first Green Lantern of Earth, who also happens to be gay. Previously, actor Finn Wittrock was cast as rough-around-the-edges Green Lantern Guy Gardner. No other cast members have been announced at this time.
It sounds like even without Ryan Reynolds, there's lots of Green Lantern–centric content coming fans' way. The Green Lantern show has not yet begun filming, but we're sure when it does, fans will know.