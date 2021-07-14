No, John Diggle Is Not the Green Lantern — Yet

After the series finale of Arrow in January of 2020, viewers feared that they had seen the last of John Diggle. But recent episodes of Batwoman and The Flash prove that the Green Arrow’s story is far from over.

John Diggle made his return to the Arrowverse in Season 2, Episode 16 of Batwoman, and he appeared to be a little under the weather. Along with auditory hallucinations, John has a headache that he can’t seem to shake. But on July 13, David Ramsey makes an appearance on Episode 12 of Superman & Lois that will reveal the truth behind John’s newfound health problems. So what’s wrong with John Diggle ?

What is wrong with John Diggle?

Trouble began for John Diggle after he was given an offer he couldn’t refuse — literally. In the series finale of Arrow, John discovers a strange box emitting green light, suggesting that his destiny is to become the new Green Lantern.

After the trauma of losing his wife and children to the dangers of the supernatural world, John politely declines the universe’s invitation, and in his debut appearance in Batwoman, viewers finally learn the consequences of his decision. In an interview with TV Line, David Ramsey explained, “Whatever was in the box, he refused the invitation of. Let’s put it like that. But there are consequences to that.”

David explained that John initially traveled to Gotham to see a doctor for his debilitating migraines, but his ties to A.R.G.U.S. will also play an essential part in his five-episode story arc. David has appeared on Batwoman and The Flash as John Diggle in 2021, but he also played Bass Reeves, a potential ancestor of John, in DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Following his return as John in Superman & Lois, David is also expected on Supergirl before the series comes to an end this year.

The Arrow actor explained of his new arc, “His wife is still head of A.R.G.U.S. and he’s co-head, and that’s part of what he brings when he goes to these cities. He’s there to assist and help in whatever way he can with his access to A.R.G.U.S. That’s a very big part of who he is.”

Although John Diggle may have initially denied his destiny, the June 13 episode of Superman & Lois suggests that he may eventually have a change of heart. So, is John Diggle ever going to become the Green Lantern?