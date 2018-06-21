Blake Lively And Anna Kendrick Teamed up Online to Roast Ryan Reynolds

When it comes to roasting people on social media, Ryan Reynolds in the top-tier of roasters. Especially when it comes to putting wife and fellow actress, Blake Lively, on the spot.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

The two have known to get into playful spats online from time to time.

You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the fuck happened to Emily? https://t.co/W5vWQI9TVr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 26, 2018

Lively gives as good as she gets in the exchanges, much to the delight of everyone on the internet.

Oh darling, of all the secrets I’m keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns... trust me. — Blake Lively (@blakelively) May 26, 2018

Now, as the world of entertainment would have it, Blake Lively is starring in an upcoming film with the also hilarious Anna Kendrick.

If you're not familiar with some of Kendrick's finer social media posts, her Twitter account is a treasure trove of comedy.

I've always heard that Tom Cruise is tirelessly positive and upbeat and I'd love to work with him one day. I think I could break him. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) June 14, 2016

Now this is most definitely a play to help promote to Lively and Kendrick's A Simple Favor online, but the two basically teamed up for the ultimate Ryan Reynolds roast in the comments section of Lively's Instagram post about the film's release.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 20, 2018 at 4:42pm PDT

She included this amazing caption, suggesting that getting it on with Kendrick really wouldn't be cheating, seeing as she's a "hotter, female(r) version" of her hubby.

A comment that Anna was quick to pounce on immediately, resulting in a glorious double call-out of the Deadpool star.

Naturally, people were waiting in anticipation to see when/how Reynolds would strike.

I mean, the man is known for his quick wit and A-1 social media commentary game, so they understandably called him out, expecting a response.

But after such a concentrated, dual-pronged effort, there wasn't much the man could do but capitulate.

And he did so with grace.

I mean, at that point, it's all he could do.

Now there's been plenty of other times Lively righteously got back at Reynolds for his online tomfoolery. Like when she got back at his infamous Birthday Crop photo with this excellent Instagram post.

Happy Birthday, baby. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

That's right, she posted a picture of Reynolds standing with the "other" Ryan, Mr. Gosling. Naturally, she cropped her hubby out of the photo.

Then there was this most excellent Valentine's day exchange between the two of them, joking about dating apps.

And the time she pointed out that Reynolds was giving some serious looks to his Woman in Gold co-star, the legendary Helen Mirren.

How could anyone forget this "no filter" shot Reynolds uploaded of Lively on Instagram where she was looking particularly less than glamorous.

#nofilter A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

In Lively's defense though, I'd take her disheveled look over the monstrosity that was Reynolds' attempt at baking Christmas cookies any day of the week.