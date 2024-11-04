Home > Entertainment Rashida Jones's Famous Parents Were Stars in Several Different Hollywood Industries Sadly, both her mom and dad have passed away. By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 4 2024, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: mega

Following the news that legendary, award-winning musician Quincy Jones had passed away on Nov. 3, 2024, fans have started to shed light on his life outside of fame — in particular, the life of one of his seven children, actor Rashida Jones. Rashida rose to fame on comedy projects like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and I Love You, Man, as well as more dramatic ones like her role in The Social Network.

And with the rampant conversation surrounding nepo babies, it's no surprise that the public is turning their attention to Rashida's prominent parentage. So, who were the actor's famous folks?

Who were Rashida Jones's parents?

Many are surprised to learn that Rashida Jones is a nepo baby, but maybe only because her career took off at a time before that was a popular concept to the public. The actor has never been secretive about her parents and has often made public appearances with her dad, Quincy.

Of course, Quincy was known as a successful record producer, songwriter, and composer whose career lasted a whopping seven decades before his death. He won 28 Grammy Awards and was nominated for 52 more — and in 1992, he was even bestowed with a Grammy Legend Award, an honor he shared with stars like Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Jackson.

And that's not all Quincy shared with Michael — in fact, some of Michael's most successful albums, from "Thriller" to "Bad," were produced by Quincy. He also worked with Frank Sinatra and Lesley Gore, and was even inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Rashida's mom, Peggy Lipton, was more prominent in the modeling and acting scene. Peggy, who sadly passed away in 2019, got her start as a Ford Agency model at just 15 years old. Then, after years of modeling success, she and her family relocated to Los Angeles so Peggy could pursue a career in acting.

Following her TV debut on The John Forsythe Show at 19, she appeared in several other series such as Bewitched, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, and The Mod Squad.

After a 15-year hiatus, Peggy returned to the small screen in 1988 with several other films and TV shows, including the majorly popular Twin Peaks and its revival. And during one episode of Angie Tribeca, she even starred as Rashida's mom.

Rashida Jones is one of seven siblings.

While Rashida only has one full sibling, fashion designer Kidada Ann Jones, she has no shortage of half-siblings thanks to her father's romantic pursuits.

Aside from Rashida and Kidada, Quincy also had five other children — Jolie, Rachel, Martina, Quincy Jr., and Kenya — from his relationships with Jeri Caldwell, Carol Reynolds, Ulla Andersson, and Nastassja Kinski.