Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton Divorced After About 15 Years of Marriage Their relationship lasted more than a decade, and they had two children together. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 4 2024, 11:54 a.m. ET

Nepo babies are a huge part of the discourse these days, and it's hard to deny that Rashida Jones meets that definition. The actress's parents, Peggy Lipton and Quincy Jones, were both hugely famous in their own rights, even though they split while she was still a child.

Now, following the news of Quincy's death at the age of 91, many are wondering why Quincy and Peggy split up. Here's what we know about their relationship, and why the two of them ultimately got a divorce.

Why did Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton divorce?

According to Peggy's 2019 obituary in The Guardian, Peggy and Quincy first met on a boat in The Bahamas in 1969. The two began dating two years later and moved in together after a very short relationship. "I’d led a very lonely life up until ... Quincy," she said during a 2001 interview with American Masters.

"There was Quincy — that protectiveness, that affection, that knowing no matter what I did or no matter what I did or how my behavior manifested itself, there will always be that loving person there to say it’s okay to call me and say it’s good. I love you the way you are," she continued. The two married in Sept. of 1974, six months after the arrival of their first child, Kidada.

Rashida was born two years later, but Peggy and Quincy split in 1987 before formally divorcing in 1990. In filing for divorce, Peggy cited irreconcilable differences. Rashida lived with her mother and Kidada during her father following their separation, and the two remained cordial toward one another in the years that followed. Rashida was instrumental in the development of Quincy, a documentary about her father, and said at the time that her parents remained friendly.

“My parents are so close, and that really makes it easier, because it all comes from a place of love,” she told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “My mom is so empathetic towards my dad, but it also was incredibly raw for her to go through what she went through and admit that the relationship didn't work out.” Following Peggy's death in 2019 from colon cancer, Quincy shared a tribute on Twitter, writing about the "beautiful memories" they shared.

"There is absolutely no combination of words that can express the sadness I feel after losing my beloved Peggy Lipton. My wife of 14 years," he added. Quincy died at 91 in November of 2024, and his family shared a statement that paid tribute to his immense personal and professional legacy.