Quincy Jones Was Married Several Times — A Look at the Legendary Producer's Ex-Wives The music giant died on Sunday, Nov. 3 at age 91. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 4 2024, 10:14 a.m. ET

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91. On Monday, Nov. 4, his publicist announced he died in his Bel-Air home surrounded by his family.

The producer had seven children. Though he wasn't married at the time of his death, his legacy includes his previous three marriages.

Who were Quincy Jones's wives?

Quincy had three wives during his life. In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Jeri Caldwell, with whom he had his first child, Jolie, in 1953. Jeri supported Quincy as they moved from Washington State to New York and then Paris, where he studied under Nadia Boulanger. Quincy had a brief affair that led to the birth of his second child, Rachel, in 1963. He and Jeri divorced in 1966, and she died in 2021.

Following his first marriage, Quincy married Swedish photographer and actor Ulla Jones (née Andersson). The pair were married in 1967 and welcomed two children, Quincy Jones III and Martina Jones, before divorcing in 1974. After his split from Ulla, the "Thriller" producer married his third and final wife, model and Mod Squad star Peggy Lipton. Peggy and Quincy married in 1974 and had two daughters, actor Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones.

However, they were divorced by 1990, though they seemingly remained friends in their later years. When Peggy died from cancer at 72 in 2019, Quincy expressed his grief in a statement: "Regardless of the paths that our lives took us on, I can say with the utmost certainty that love is eternal."