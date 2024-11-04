Home > Entertainment > Music Quincy Jones Had an Impressive Net Worth Before His Death — Inside His Music and Film Career Quincy Jones worked with Michael Jackson and a number of other artists. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 4 2024, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Nov. 3, 2024, music legend Quincy Jones died in his Bel Air, Calif. home. He was 91 years old. While he left behind a music legacy and several adult children, as well as subsequent grandchildren, it's hard not to wonder about the wealth that he amassed during his decades in the music and film industry. So, what was Quincy Jones' net worth at the time of his death?

Jones was known for helping numerous billboard chart-topping musicians reach the pinnacle of their respective careers. As a result, he became a legend himself, and his career started in the 1950's when he was a musician, with a focus on jazz. He eventually shifted to pop music and created music across multiple different genres throughout his career. His name eventually became synonymous with music greats.

What was Quincy Jones' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jones was worth $500 million at the time of his death. This is, of course, thanks to decades in the music industry as a composer but also as a producer. He produced Michael Jackson's Off the Wall album following The Wiz. The pair went on to also work on Jackson's following two albums together - Thriller and Bad, both of which became immediate successes.

Quincy Jones Music and film producer Net worth: $500 million Quincy Jones was an influential music, television, and film producer. He worked with artists like Michael Jackson and Aretha Franklin, and he made TV shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Madtv, He won a total of 28 Grammy Awards. Birthdate: March 14, 1933 Birthplace: Chicago, Ill. Marriages: Jeri Caldwell (1957-1966),​ Ulla Andersson (1967-1974)​, Peggy Lipton (1974-1990) Kids: Rashida Jones, Kidada Jones, Quincy Jones III, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Jolie Jones Levine, Martina Jones, Rachel Jones

Because of Jones' career in the music industry, he earned a total of 28 Grammy Awards and 80 nominations total throughout his career. And Jones was also heavily involved in film and television thanks to his production company Quincy Jones Productions which later became Quincy Jones Entertainment when he merged with Time Warner. Jones produced iconic shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Madtv.

Quincy Jones is survived by his seven kids.

Outside of his music and television success, Jones found the time to get married and divorced three times and have a total of seven kids. These children include actor Rashida Jones, known for a multitude of movies and TV shows, including Parks and Recreation. Jones' son Quincy Delight Jones III is a music and film producer like his father and daughter Kenya Kinski-Jones is a model.