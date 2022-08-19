Tevin Campbell Was Once Considered “The Next Michael Jackson” — Inside His Net Worth

Throughout the years, the latter song has been the soundtrack for crushes worldwide. In December 2021, the tune also received its very own TikTok challenge, introducing another generation to Tevin’s music. Although Tevin is best known for his music and powerful voice, he’s expanded into acting and, in 2022, revealed significant details about his personal life for the very first time.

Since his statements, fans are wondering what Tevin’s net worth looks like now. Fortunately, we’ve got the scoop below!