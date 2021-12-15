TikTok's 'Can We Talk' Challenge Is Revealing the App's Talented Singers

TikTok's 'Can We Talk' Challenge Is Revealing the App's Talented SingersBy Tatayana Yomary
Dec. 15 2021, Published 4:38 p.m. ET
Folks that are well-versed in the TikTok world are aware that everyday brings about a new trend or challenge. While the app has a reputation for sometimes bringing dangerous trends to life, there are a plethora of challenges that are safe, fun, and a great way for creators to show off their talents. And with TikTok’s new "Can We Talk" Challenge, creators are showcasing their musical abilities.
While most trends and challenges cover the scope of dancing, fitness, and pranks, "Can We Talk" brings something different to the table. While most challenges have no limitations on who can participate, the "Can We Talk" Challenge is geared towards singers. So, what does the challenge entail? Keep reading to get your answer.
TikTok’s "Can We Talk" Challenge is all about creators singing the chorus to the hit song of the same name.
Calling all singers! It’s not news that some TikTok creators are able to gain notoriety via their videos, and while going viral is the ultimate goal for many, it’s no easy feat. Being able to stand out is the only way to achieve a specific level of fame, and the "Can We Talk" Challenge is a great way to do so.
The challenge requires creators to sing the hook of the iconic song by R&B singer Tevin Campbell. Fans of the genre likely know that this song is considered to be one of the most popular tracks of all time, and not only does it put you in your feels, it’s also a great way for singers to showcase their vocal abilities.
With that said, if you’re not a singer, this may be a challenge to skip out on.
Celebrities including Tank, Anthony Hamilton, and more have showcased their own renditions of the song.
There’s nothing better than when a singer actually does a song justice. While it’s true that no one can ever top the original, some of our favorite stars have performed beautiful renditions of the song.
R&B singer Tank — who issued the challenge himself — blew many fans away with his video, especially since he’s unfortunately losing his hearing. The 45-year-old has earned nearly 64,000 likes and nearly 484,00 views.
“Even with partial hearing loss, I can still hear how amazing his voice is,” one user commented.
“I love anything you sing, Tank. Such an amazing voice. Love you, Tank.” another user commented.
Another artist in particular that left social media users in awe was none other than neo-soul singer Anthony Hamilton. The 50-year-old artist, who has a slew of gold and platinum albums, blessed TikTok users with a show.
In just 18 hours, Anthony has garnered 13,000 likes and nearly 85,000 views.
“A real singer here. Others should have changed the key to suit THEIR range,” one user commented.
“Anthony knows he’s the truth. I love him as an artist! His music speaks volumes,” another user commented.
Aside from some celebrities showcasing their vocal chops, other creators have also accepted the challenge. The hashtag #CanWeTalkChallenge has garnered 6.1 million views as of this writing.
With so many TikTokers flexing their skills, we wouldn’t be surprised if the next music superstar is born from this challenge. So, if you think you can sing Tevin’s hit masterfully, add your rendition into the mix.