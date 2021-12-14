You Can Now Link 'Rotten Tomatoes' Reviews Directly to Your TikTok Videos — Here's How

Well, TikTok is trying to do us a solid and help us out by allowing creators the option to add Rotten Tomatoes pages to their videos. The short-form video platform recently teamed up with film and TV review site Rotten Tomatoes to create a new in-app feature that lets creators link movie and TV reviews from the popular review site straight to their videos.

Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about the new Rotten Tomatoes TikTok Jump feature.