TikTok's Latest Trending Phrase, "Bing Bong," Pays Homage to the New York Knicks

TikTok's Latest Trending Phrase, "Bing Bong," Pays Homage to the New York KnicksBy Allison DeGrushe
Nov. 30 2021, Published 11:47 a.m. ET
Viral trends are a colossal component of TikTok's success, as users are churning out diverse challenges, skits, and slang that constantly dominate social media. Most of them seem to come and go in the blink of an eye, but the latest trend looks as if it's here to stay after it became a battle cry for the New York Knicks.
If you're on TikTok daily, scrolling for hours when you should be doing something more productive (like most of us do), then you might have seen people shouting "Bing Bong" and wondering what it means. Well, that's what we're here for, so keep reading to find out what it means and how it connects to the New York Knicks.
What does "Bing Bong" mean? Where did it come from?
On Oct. 20, the Knicks started their season off with a win against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Of course, Knicks fans went crazy after the game, and thankfully, it was all caught on video by Sidetalk, a one-minute street show by Trent Simonian and Jack Byrne.
In their video, titled "Knicks Season Opener," Knicks fans emerged from MSG on top of the world, and one fan, in particular, Jordie Bloom, decided to shout the phrase "Bing Bong." Since then, he's gone viral.
"Bing Bong" has become a social media phenomenon, and Jordie Bloom spoke with ESPN about its meaning: "The phrase is derived from the subway doors closing: 'Stand clear of the closing doors please; bing-bong.'"
Jordie also added that N.Y. rapper Nems' song "Bing Bong" and Sidetalk's intro sound to their videos inspired his catchphrase. He noted that while he hadn't planned on it, the now-trending phrase came out of his mouth after the exciting overtime triumph.
"I was leaving MSG to a sea full of happy and joyful Knick fans ... I felt the need to walk over to them (the Sidetalk hosts) and rip a 'Bing Bong,'" Jordie said.
Since then, the Knicks's official Twitter page has claimed "Bing Bong" as their rallying cry, and even guard Evan Fournier has joined in on the fun, tweeting out the phrase several times after big wins.
A TikTok from Coney Island expands the "Bing Bong" trend.
In mid-November, a viral street interview video in Coney Island took over Tik Tok. The chaotic energy that each individual gave off has millions in hysterics and even quoting the one-minute clip.
The entire video is pure anarchy, with one man asking "Joe Biven" to take him to dinner, and another telling Ariana Grande to come to Coney Island and take a spin on the Cyclone. However, one moment from the video is trending on TikTok, and that's when a man in a car shouts, "F--k ya life, Bing Bong!"
The phrase seems like it's the official slogan of New York at this point, and we really don't want it going away any time soon.