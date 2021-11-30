TikTok's Latest Trending Phrase, "Bing Bong," Pays Homage to the New York Knicks

On Oct. 20, the Knicks started their season off with a win against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Of course, Knicks fans went crazy after the game, and thankfully, it was all caught on video by Sidetalk, a one-minute street show by Trent Simonian and Jack Byrne.

In their video, titled "Knicks Season Opener," Knicks fans emerged from MSG on top of the world, and one fan, in particular, Jordie Bloom, decided to shout the phrase "Bing Bong." Since then, he's gone viral.