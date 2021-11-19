If you're fascinated with accents, then there's probably a good chance you've visited the International Dialects of English Archive, where there are recordings of folks speaking English with various accents from around the world. They are asked to talk a little bit about themselves after reading a paragraph loaded with words specifically chosen to give the listener a chance to hear key vocal indicators.\n\nAnd it's this principle, believe it or not, that's at the core of a question many TikTok users have: What does "naur" mean?What does "naur" mean on TikTok?It's a light-hearted jab at the Australian accent. There are a number of TikTokers who have pointed out the fact that the simple, monosyllabic word "no" sounds very different when people from Australia say it.As user @tiffanykrylov says, it's almost a two-syllable word that's a combination of "no" and "nah" and "aauurrr." That last one really isn't a word, but that's the accent for you.\n\nHave a listen below to see exactly what she's talking about.After this pronunciation went viral, a number of TikTokers opted to write "naur" as a little joke in comments, which is a little head nod to this meme trend. And it's growing in popularity. In fact, videos posted with the #naur hashtag have received more than 9.7 million likes.What's more is that the word is being used in captions by folks who aren't even necessarily talking about the Australian dialect, like user @thehottestmanever, who doesn't seem to appreciate the home button size in a new app update.\n\nHeck, even E! entertainment television is getting in on the fun and posted clips of a doctor on Botched talking about their favorite Australian words.And wouldn't you know it? The doc's most beloved phrase in the Australian vernacular is "No!" Personally, I love it when Australians say "razor blades" because it just sounds like an American saying, "Rise up lights."It appears that "naur" is actually taking on a new definition now that goes further than a typical "no."There are plenty of wonderful moments to implement "naur," which can now be used to express just how much you want to say "no" to a situation. In fact, it's starting to look like "naur" is being used as an extreme version of the word "no."So for example, if someone comes up to you and asks if the live-action Cowboy Bebop manages to capture the vibe of the wonderful anime, you would probably respond with a resounding "Naur!"Or maybe you just want to post a meme version of the pledge of allegiance, you can implement the now meme-worthy "naur" as a means of packing in as many references as possible.\n\nBut the real question now is: How do Aussies feel about the way folks make fun of the way they say "no"?If the @twotreehill account is any indication, it seems like a lot of folks from Ozzy land are taking it in stride.