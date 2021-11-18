What Happens Right Before You Die? TikToker Hospice Nurse Julie Explains

What happens right before you die? It’s something I never really thought about, but once again, TikTok has enlightened me and taught me some very important life lessons… or should I say death lessons?

Hospice nurse Julie McFadden, whose handle is @hospicenursejulie, has been sharing her experiences working in hospice care — and discussing topics like death in order to help others understand the process and alleviate the anxieties they may have about it.