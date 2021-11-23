TikToker Behind Miso Soup Trend Was Also Behind "Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)" Song

TikToker Behind Miso Soup Trend Was Also Behind "Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)" SongBy Kelly Corbett
Nov. 23 2021, Published 8:09 a.m. ET
Miso soup, anyone? If you've been on TikTok recently, you may have stumbled upon some videos that talk about miso soup. While soup season is around the corner (put me down for a nice creamy chicken gnocchi soup), most of the videos that follow this trend aren't actually about soup.
However, in the original video, which was so popular it started this trend, real miso soup was featured.
Keep scrolling to learn what the "I really want some miso soup" trend is how it originated.
What is the "I really want some miso soup" trend?
The "I really want some miso soup" trend was inspired by user @gnocchi500, who was the first person to use the sound. In her video, she is seen waving a drum stick as a wand and saying, "Hmm I really want some miso soup," as if she was casting a spell.
Some type of magic smoke is seen as she wishes for it. Then in the next scene, the smoke clears and a cup of miso soup appears to be sitting on the table. "Oh my god, miso soup," she says in delight.
TikTok users have started making their own versions of the video, using @gnocchi500's sound. But instead of saying, "Hmm I really want some miso soup," they've replaced it with something else that they want. Then in the next scene, that object will appear.
For example, in the TikTok above, user @peach444, who has long blonde hair, uses the sound and mouths, "Hmm I really want some miso soup." However, she writes on the video, "I really want to cut my hair and dye it black." In the following scene, she is seen with a chic new do.
Is that really @gnocchi500's voice in the video?
Several users inquired about the original voice used in the sound. If you listen to it, it sounds like it was taken from a children's movie or cartoon. The voice sounds like it's coming from a young child with a British accent.
"You sound like Rory from Gilmore Girls," one user wrote in the comments of @gnocchi500's video. Another user wrote, "You sound like a cartoon character, love it."
However, the sound is an original of @gnocchi500's. While some users argued that there was no way the voice in the video could belong to her, it really does. If you listen to her voice in other videos, you'll notice she does have a British accent. While the audio may have been edited for the platform, you can easily identify that it is @gnocchi500's voice.
@gnocchi500 is a singer and was featured on the popular TikTok song "Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)."
Viral TikToks isn't the only type of content @gnocchi500 makes. If you study her profile a little more, you'll notice she is actually a singer — which makes sense considering how lovely her voice is.
She released a music video for her song "Last Day on Earth" in March 2021. But instead of using @gnocchi500 as her musician name, she uses beabadoobee. It is unknown what that name means exactly, however, it is also listed on her TikTok account.
You'll also learn that @gnocchi500 was one of the vocalists in the song "Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)" which took over TikTok in 2020.
Anyway, grab some miso soup and start listening to the very talented beabadoobee — she's even has a Spotify page.