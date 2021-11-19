A Video of a Cat Drinking Milk Inspired the Most Epic Musical Performance

The Internet is saturated with adorable and addicting pet videos. Already today, I’ve probably watched at least 10 of them — and forwarded at least a third of those to a friend. They’re cute to watch and are a fun way to distract myself from my real-world responsibilities. But let’s be real: Not all pet videos have the "it" factor.

More specifically: Most videos where a cat is seen drinking milk typically don't inspire musicians to crack out their instruments.