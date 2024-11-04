Home > Entertainment > Music Music Legend Quincy Jones Passed Away at Age 91 — What Is His Cause of Death? "Although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life he lived," a statement from his family read. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 4 2024, 9:03 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The music world has lost a true icon. Quincy Jones, the legendary producer behind classics like Michael Jackson's "Thriller" album and the culturally significant film The Color Purple (1985), passed away on Nov. 3, 2024, at 91. His career was filled with groundbreaking work that shaped the sound of modern music, and he lived a long, impactful life.

Quincy passed away peacefully at his Bel Air home in the evening, according to his publicist, Arnold Robinson, who confirmed the news to AP News. So, what was Quincy’s cause of death?

What is Quincy Jones's cause of death?

Source: Instagram/@quincyjones Quincy Jones and Tina Turner

A cause of death for Quincy Jones has not been released. However, he shared on Facebook in 2018 that he suffered an aneurysm in 1974, describing it as feeling "like a shotgun was fired inside of my head." Thankfully, he survived and went on to lead what seemed to be a healthy life for decades afterward.

His family shared a statement via AP News. "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’s passing," the family said. They continued, "And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life he lived and know there will never be another like him."

Quincy was a force to be reckoned with, and it’s unlikely anyone will ever fill the shoes he walked in, given the impact he made during a time of major cultural shifts.

Not only did he lend his talents to some of the most notable works, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and several of Michael Jackson’s iconic projects, but he also collaborated with legends like Frank Sinatra, making him one of the most influential figures in the industry. What's more, Quincy founded the music and culture magazine Vibe in 1993, which he ran successfully until selling it in 2006.

Quincy Jones was active on Instagram right up until his passing.

Just before Quincy’s passing was announced, he had posted a birthday tribute on Instagram on Nov. 3 to his daughter Martina Jones, a photographer. “Happy Birthday to my Tina Beena @martinafotos1!! So proud to be yo papa! Big hug, I love you eternally,” his last post reads.

