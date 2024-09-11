Home > Entertainment > Music Frankie Beverly, Soul and Funk Legend and Founder of Maze, Has Died at Age 77 Frankie was known for creating hit songs such as "Before I Let Go." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 11 2024, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Soul music legend Frankie Beverly died on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. The singer-songwriter who created and led his group, Frankie Beverly and Maze, was 77.

Born Howard Stanley Beverly, Frankie is responsible for many hits, including the classic "Before I Let Go." Here's what to know about the artist's cause of death.

What was Frankie Beverly's cause of death?

As of this writing, Frankie's cause of death is unknown. His family broke the news of his passing on Wednesday and didn't provide any details about what led to his demise. Before his death, Frankie wasn't known to have any health issues. He told Black Doctor.org earlier this year he's only had throat problems and clarified, "I've never had any cancer or anything like that."

"I try to stay out of messes and stay healthy," he told the outlet. "I really do take pride in what I've been given and do the best I can in that." While Frankie's family hasn't shared his cause of death, they shared kind sentiments about the singer on his social media accounts. On Wednesday, the family posted a message on his Facebook and Instagram and opened up about the challenges of publicly "grieving" the loss and how Frankie adored his work and his fans.

"Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience," the statement read. "During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly."