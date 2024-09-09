Home > Entertainment James Earl Jones, One of the Most Iconic Voices in Hollywood History, Dead at 93 He is survived by his son, Flynn Earl Jones. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 9 2024, 5:11 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Hollywood legend James Earl Jones, known for his booming voice, and work in iconic films such as Star Wars, Field of Dreams, and Lion King has died. According to Deadline, his reps at Independent Artist Group confirmed the news that he passed away at his home in Dutchess County, NY, on September 9, 2024.

James is survived by his son, Flynn Earl Jones, 42, whom he welcomed with his late wife, Cecilia, who died from ovarian cancer in 2016.

Source: Getty Images Flynn Earl Jones, James Earl Jones and Cecilia Hart in 2011.

What was James Earl Jones' cause of death?

While an official cause of death has yet to be reported, James did have Type 2 diabetes, which he was diagnosed with in the '90s. "Actors regularly take time off to lose weight for roles you’re playing. I fell asleep one day while sitting on a bench in a gymnasium, and a doctor who happened to be there saw me and said, 'That isn’t normal,' James told Healthline in 2016. "He encouraged me to go to the doctor’s office and have a test, and I did that and there it was: Type 2 diabetes. It hit me like a thunderbolt."

He continued, "But it took me a while to learn, and to realize that I needed to ask for help. That help comes from everyone in my life – my immediate family gives support in so many ways, and my doctors are especially important."

James Earl Jones might be gone, but his voice will live on.

It was reported in 2022 that James would be retiring from his role as Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, but according to Vanity Fair, the actor has allowed early Darth Vader archival recordings to be used to replicate his voice via artificial intelligence software. Obi-Wan Kenobi supervising sound editor Matthew Wood also told the outlet that they work closely with James' team to make sure they stay true to his infamous character.

Rest in peace, James Earl Jones. One of the most powerful, evocative, emotional voices in cinema history. This is the first scene that came to mind, it’s one of my favorites of all time. pic.twitter.com/AcMSv0dttw — joe bro (@jbromovies) September 9, 2024

RIP to the GOAT, James Earl Jones pic.twitter.com/OuzdNqudFJ — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) September 9, 2024

Rest in Peace to the absolute legend Mr. James Earl Jones 💔 pic.twitter.com/xCijxisnFp — Muppet History 🎃 (@HistoryMuppet) September 9, 2024

James Earl Jones had a prolific acting career, and one of a handful of EGOT winners. He got his big break in the film Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb in 1964, and went on to star in Star Wars (1977), Roots (1979), Coming to America (1988), The Lion King (1994 and 2019), and more recently, Coming 2 America (2021). Over the course of his career, he won two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, and an Academy Honorary Award. In 2019, he was also honored as a Disney Legend.

In 2022, Star Wars creator said of casting James as Darth Vader, "I knew the voice had to be very, very special. It was really a choice between Orson Welles and James Earl Jones. James Earl Jones won hands down."