Richard Simmons's Official Cause of Death Revealed by His Brother Lenny
The fitness legend died a day after his 76th birthday.
The world collectively mourned when beloved fitness icon Richard Simmons died on July 13, 2024, just a day after he had turned 76 years old.
For a while, his cause of death remained unknown, though Simmons had told fans back in March 2024 that he'd been diagnosed with skin cancer.
Now, an official cause of death has been revealed. Here's what we know.
Richard Simmons's official cause of death was revealed via his brother Lenny in a statement to 'People.'
In a statement that was released to People on behalf of the Simmons family, the legendary fitness guru's cause of death was revealed on Aug. 21, 2024.
The statement reads as follows:
“This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”
TMZ previously reported that the night before his death, Simmons had reportedly taken a fall in his home, which had prompted his housekeeper to urge him to seek medical attention. Simmons had reportedly been feeling dizzy prior to the fall, but had preferred not to go to the doctor because it was his birthday. The housekeeper then helped him to bed, only to find him unresponsive the next morning at 10 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two days before he died, Simmons had told People, "I feel good! I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."
RIP, Richard.