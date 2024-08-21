Home > Entertainment Richard Simmons's Official Cause of Death Revealed by His Brother Lenny The fitness legend died a day after his 76th birthday. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 21 2024, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The world collectively mourned when beloved fitness icon Richard Simmons died on July 13, 2024, just a day after he had turned 76 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

For a while, his cause of death remained unknown, though Simmons had told fans back in March 2024 that he'd been diagnosed with skin cancer. Now, an official cause of death has been revealed. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Simmons's official cause of death was revealed via his brother Lenny in a statement to 'People.'

In a statement that was released to People on behalf of the Simmons family, the legendary fitness guru's cause of death was revealed on Aug. 21, 2024. The statement reads as follows:

“This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

Article continues below advertisement

I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.



Why am I telling you this? — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) March 18, 2024

TMZ previously reported that the night before his death, Simmons had reportedly taken a fall in his home, which had prompted his housekeeper to urge him to seek medical attention. Simmons had reportedly been feeling dizzy prior to the fall, but had preferred not to go to the doctor because it was his birthday. The housekeeper then helped him to bed, only to find him unresponsive the next morning at 10 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.