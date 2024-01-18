Home > Entertainment Richard Simmons Isn't Super Famous Anymore, but Still Has a Sizable Net Worth Richard Simmons may not be in the spotlight anymore, but that doesn't mean he doesn't still have a sizable net worth from the heyday of his fame. By Joseph Allen Jan. 18 2024, Published 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although he may still be in the news every once in a while, Richard Simmons has generally stayed out of the spotlight for the past few decades. Missing Richard Simmons, the podcast that attempted to figure out what happened to him, climaxes with an episode where you basically find out that he has been home the whole time.

Still, even though Richard no longer seems to be interested in the limelight, plenty of people are interested in him, so much so that a new movie is set to be made about his life. Following the announcement of this movie, some people were curious about exactly how much the exercise mogul is worth.

Source: Getty Images

What is Richard Simmons's net worth?

Richard has an estimated net worth of roughly $20 million. That net worth comes from decades of exercise training and advocacy, most famously in his series Sweatin' to the Oldies. Those tapes turned Richard into one of the most famous personalities of the 1980s and allowed him to continue advocating for physical fitness for decades to come. Richard earned the majority of his income through those tapes and other partnerships related to his fame.

Richard Simmons Public Figure/Fitness Guru Net worth: $20 Million Richard Simmons is an American fitness personality best known for his exercise tapes, Sweatin' to the Oldies, which were popular in the 1980s. He became widely known through his popularity on TV and for his consumer products, and eventually became an advocate for physical fitness in the world of politics. Birthdate: July 12, 1948 Birthplace: New Orleans, La. Birth Name: Milton Teagle Simmons Father: Leonard Douglas Simmons, Sr. Mother: Shirley May

A movie is being made about Richard Simmons life.

Although Richard himself is totally uninterested in the spotlight, Hollywood is still very interested in his story, so much so that it was recently announced that Pauly Shore would be starring in a biopic about the fitness icon. Following the news, Richard shared an update via Facebook to make it clear that he was in no way involved with this effort.

"Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore," he wrote in the update. "I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read." "I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful," he added, making it crystal clear that he has no interest in reclaiming the spotlight now that he's well into his 70s.