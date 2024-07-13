Home > Entertainment What Was Richard Simmons's Cause of Death? Details Richard had shared news of a cancer diagnosis earlier in 2024. By Distractify Staff Jul. 13 2024, Published 5:46 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Beloved fitness mogul Richard Simmons died on July 13, 2024, just one day after his 76th birthday. Although Richard had largely avoided the spotlight for several years prior to his death, he remained an iconic figure whose eccentric yet humble personality was appreciated by many,

Naturally, his many fans are curious about Richard's cause of death. Thus far, details remain scarce, which is to be expected from someone who obviously preferred a life out of the public eye. Here's what we know so far.

What was Richard Simmons's cause of death?

At this time, no official cause of death has been shared. TMZ reports that police and fire responded to Richard's home on the morning of July 13, 2024, following a phone call from his housekeeper. The only detail we know for sure is that foul play is not expected. That being said, Richard had shared some news about his health in recent months.

Richard Simmons shared that he had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma in March of 2024.

In recent years, Richard had taken to posting personal stories about his life on his Facebook page. Although he avoided public events, it seems he was keen on sharing what was going on in his life. He shared memories of growing up in show business and clips of his many memorable performances.

He also shared a bit of information about his health. In March of 2024, Richard wrote in a Facebook post about his experience being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.

Mirror mirror on the wall what’s that blemish which is so small? There was this strange looking bump under my right eye.... Posted by Richard Simmons on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

"Mirror mirror on the wall, what’s that blemish which is so small?" He wrote. "There was this strange-looking bump under my right eye. I had a tube of Neosporin which I would put on I the morning and the evening….it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist. "I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope. Now I am getting a little bit nervous. He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. You have cancer. I asked him what kind of cancer and he said. Basal Cell Carcinoma. I told him to stop calling me dirty names. He laughed."

Thankfully, the carcinoma on Richard's face was taken care of over the course of three treatments, but his brush with the disease certainly seems to have left an impression as he went on to mention it in several more posts. Richard also shared that he had had surgery on his shoulder and a right knee replacement.