Home > Entertainment > Music Legendary Brazilian Musician Sérgio Mendes Dies at Age 83 Sérgio died on Sept. 5, 2024 at the age of 83. By Jamie Lee Published Sept. 6 2024, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sergiomendesmusic

Brazilian musician Sérgio Mendes, who was best known for bringing bossa nova to the masses in the '60s, died on Sept. 5, 2024. The musician was 83. Here's what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Sérgio Mendes's cause of death?

A statement posted to the legendary artist's Instagram page revealed that he had "passed away peacefully" after "his health had been challenged by the effects of long-term COVID."

Article continues below advertisement

"International music icon Sérgio Mendes, who brought the joyous sounds of his native Brasil to the world, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. He was 83 years old," the statement said. "His wife and musical partner for the past 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, was by his side, as were his loving children."

"Mendes last performed in November 2023 to sold-out and wildly enthusiastic houses in Paris, London, and Barcelona. For the last several months, his health had been challenged by the effects of long-term COVID," the statement went on.

Article continues below advertisement

It continued: "One of the most internationally successful Brasilian artists of all time, Mendes recorded more than 35 albums, many of which went gold or platinum. Mendes, a three-time Grammy Award winner and Oscar nominee, leaves us with an incredible musical legacy from more than six decades of a unique sound first showcased by his band Brasil ’66." "The family is processing this loss and more details regarding funeral and memorial services will be provided at a later date," the statement concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Fellow Brazilian music legend Milton Nascimento paid tribute to his friend on Instagram, writing (via the app's translation): "Very sad about the passing of my dear friend Sérgio Mendes. We were together in 2022 when he came to my show in Los Angeles and we had a blast that day. There have been many years of friendship, partnership, and music, and he will be with me forever, in my heart. All my love to his family. Rest in peace, dear genius."