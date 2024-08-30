Home > FYI Brazil Has Reportedly Threatened a Nationwide Suspension of X Amid Supreme Court Feud With Elon Musk "Dictator de Voldemort is absolutely trying to destroy democracy in Brazil," Musk posted on X. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 30 2024, 4:59 p.m. ET Source: x/@popcrave

It seems that a monthlong feud between Elon Musk and Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes may have finally culminated in a nationwide suspension of X (formerly Twitter) throughout Brazil. In early August 2024, de Moraes made an executive order that involved an investigation into Musk "over the dissemination of defamatory fake news and another probe over possible obstruction, incitement, and criminal organization" via X, per AP.

The order also forced several X pages to shut down in what Musk called a huge display of censorship. On Aug. 28, de Moraes threatened a full ban of X throughout the country if Musk did not comply with an additional order that was recently made — and Musk responded by calling him a "dictator." Here's what we know.

Why is Brazil banning X (formerly Twitter)?

It was recently reported that X had fully suspended operations in Brazil following the executive order from de Moraes and a threat to arrest the company's legal representative in Brazil if they did not comply.

"X is removing all remaining Brazil staff in the country 'effective immediately,'" AP reported on Aug. 17, "though the company said service will still be available to the people of Brazil. The company did not clarify how it could claim to suspend operations while continuing to provide services to Brazilians."

On the night of Wednesday, Aug. 28, de Moraes gave the company 24 hours to appoint a new representative or face a full shutdown of the website. They shared this news in a post on the platform that has been translated: "In case of non-compliance with the determination, the decision could bring about suspension of the social media network’s activities in Brazil."

Dictator de Voldemort is absolutely trying to destroy democracy in Brazil https://t.co/WHatCUNYbE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2024

Now, as the 24-hour time limit has come and gone without action from Musk, all X services in Brazil have been ordered to shut down, effective immediately. "In his decision, de Moraes gave internet service providers and app stores five days to block access to X, and said the platform will remain blocked until it complies with his orders. He also said people or companies who use virtual private networks, or VPNs, to access X will be subject to daily fines of up to $8,900," reported AP on Aug. 30.

Musk has, of course, taken to the platform to share his thoughts on the matter, calling de Moraes "Dictator de Voldemort" and a "disgrace to judges' robes." "Alexandre de Moraes is an evil dictator cosplaying as a judge," he posted.

X's Global Government Affairs team also commented on the matter in a lengthy statement posted on Aug. 29 before the ban was instated: "Soon, we expect Judge Alexandre de Moraes will order X to be shut down in Brazil – simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents. These enemies include a duly elected Senator and a 16-year-old girl, among others."

Soon, we expect Judge Alexandre de Moraes will order X to be shut down in Brazil – simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents. These enemies include a duly elected Senator and a 16-year-old girl, among others.



When we attempted… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) August 29, 2024

"We are absolutely not insisting that other countries have the same free speech laws as the United States. The fundamental issue at stake here is that Judge de Moraes demands we break Brazil’s own laws. We simply won’t do that," they said. "Unlike other social media and technology platforms, we will not comply in secret with illegal orders. To our users in Brazil and around the world, X remains committed to protecting your freedom of speech."