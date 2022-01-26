For International Soccer Superstar Neymar, Family Is as Important as Can Be

The two never wed, and eventually their relationship fizzled, but Neymar has remained a loving and present father to Davi. In recent times, Neymar has even expressed his wishes to have more children in the future. In an interview with British GQ in 2021, Neymar said that "I’m almost 30, and I have a good career, but on a personal level I want to have two more kids, to give my son Davi some brothers."