Surprise, 'Fortnite' and Soccer Fans: Neymar Jr. Is Now a Playable Character!

Although he's more likely to be found in FIFA or PES games, Neymar Jr. has found a new e-sport home: Fortnite . The worldwide soccer phenom has inked a new and ambitious deal with Epic Games, who created the highly popular battle royale video game. Thanks to this deal, his likeness will officially appear as a playable character that can be unlocked through some special tasks players have to complete within the game.

This surely seems cool and all, but how exactly would a Fortnite player go about unlocking Neymar as a character in the game? Thankfully, the steps users have to follow to play his character are fairly straightforward. Keep reading to find out exactly what those steps are!

O pai tá quase on ! Very soon I'm arriving in @FortniteGame and you'll be able to run wild with me. #FortnitePrimal #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/3GfQimptyj

Beyond the unlockable skin of Neymar himself, there are plenty of other cool features that revolve around the famed soccer player's addition to the game. Each challenge is linked to 11 unique cosmetic items that pertain to Neymar's position in Fortnite, and all of them will be available to unlock or purchase.

The official Epic Games blog post on the update reads, "Neymar Jr. can be contained no more! Starting this week on April 27, you can tackle his Battle Pass Quests, allowing you to unlock his Outfit and other items from his high-octane Set. By completing Neymar Jr. Quests and Epic-rarity Quests, unlock and unleash his primal forms."

As they do with virtually every game update, Epic Games provided a handy little breakdown of how exactly players could go about unlocking Neymar in Fortnite. Thankfully, the things players must undertake don't seem too difficult, and the end reward is pretty amazing.

Certain challenges and quests need to be completed to unlock Neymar Jr.

Although Fortnite developers didn't make it too hard to unlock the secret Neymar skin, it certainly isn't a walk in the park. There's a substantial list of achievements that need to be completed before he becomes available, and players can undertake it in any order.

One task is that players must drop-kick the in-game soccer ball toy at least 500 meters as Neymar, which will reward them with the Joia Trophy Back Bling. Next, talking to a soccer player on the island to unlock the soccer ball emote, as well as a Neymar Jr. banner. Beyond that, eliminating three opponents as Neymar will unlock his "primal" self.