Dwayne Johnson May Be Playing a New and Important Character in 'Fortnite'

The gaming industry has been popping off, and not just for the general public, but also for celebrities too. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has allegedly joined Fortnite and fans are stoked about it. The retired professional wrestler hasn't exactly confirmed that he has a character in the online video game, but people are certain that he's in it.

A person in the game (fictional, of course) named The Foundation, made a surprise appearance in the game's Zero Crisis Finale event. All signs point to the WWE legend being the real-life face behind the character and he has sort of confirmed that it's him. Keep on reading to find out the details and to see if The Rock is The Foundation.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock might be an important character in 'Fortnite.'

In mid-March of 2021, The Foundation joined Fortnite where they helped other players to stabilize the island. He also seems to be the official leader of The Seven. It appears that The Foundation will be an important role in the game's storyline once he is free from being trapped in the Zero Point. So, all you dedicated Fortnite fans will probably be seeing a lot of The Foundation! But the news of this character also had people wondering who this player is... and they're confident it's Dwayne.

Out of anybody in the world, why Dwayne? Well, there are many clues that would connect Dwayne to The Foundation. One of them being the most obvious one: He posted a video on his Instagram account on March 16 talking about how the day was an important one. He said: "March 16, 2021, around the world, today was a big day," he continued, "In a certain world and in a certain culture, today was a big day. And there is a connective between that world and that culture and my culture."

He went on to drop more hints saying: "As I continue to put in the work with my own two hands, and continue to f-ck these calluses up —as we all do, we all put in the work — this is all done to strengthen and evolve and grow the power and the force known as The Foundation." The Rock raised one of his eyebrows at the end of the video leaving fans a bit confused, but also thinking this was him saying he was The Foundation in Fortnite. The caption of the video also read as "the foundation®️🃏."

Other than the social media video that proved it was him, there are other subtle signs that point to The Rock being The Foundation. Fans have said that a design on the armor that the Fortnite character wears very much resembles a chest tattoo that Dwayne has. It's also placed on the same spot that it is on his body. That's not it though! Apparently The Foundation's voice lines are kept in a file that's called "DJ" which, like, couldn't be a more obvious indication.

