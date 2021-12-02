This Fan Theory About Who Voices The Foundation in 'Fortnite' May Have Just Been Confirmed

It's unclear where exactly The Seven come from, though their main goal in the game is to stop the Imagined Order. The Seven's first attempt at this is what caused the black hole that consumed the game as part of the title's Chapter 1 end event.

Since the members of The Seven first arrived in the game, there have been many fan theories as to where they come from and who they are. One of the main theories is that every member of The Seven is actually the same person but from different dimensions.