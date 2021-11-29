Fans of Fortnite have been dedicated players for a while now. Although the game has been out since September 2017, there have only been two "chapters" so far, but each of them has multiple "seasons" in between. Right now, Chapter 2 is ending after having started in October 2019. The end of the current season is coming up soon. And will this be the last one before the next chapter?If this is the last season of Chapter 2, what does that mean for Chapter 3? When will it begin and what will it be about? There have been some leaks so far about a new animal being added to the game. Here's what we know.When does this 'Fortnite' season end?According to Fortnite's Twitter, Chapter 2: Season 8 will end on Dec. 4, 2021, at 4 p.m. EST. It will conclude with "The End" live event, although it was initially supposed to end a day later. Because of this, players will get a 225,000 XP if they log in before the season ends. \n\nThe Fandom page also says that this season was the second shortest in the game with only 82 days that started on Sept. 13, 2021. The shortest was Chapter 2: Season 3 with 70 days total.According to Epic Games and a trailer for "The End," all we know about the final event is that players will face off against "The Cube Queen in one last stand for the fate of the Island." Up to 16 players can team up in a single squad that will face her. But this is a one-time-only in-game event. So once you battle her, you can't replay it regardless of if you win.Plus, you won't be able to change your settings once "The End" starts, so literally do everything you need to enhance your gameplay or record it beforehand. On top of that, you can't take your Bars (a type of in-game currency) with you into the new season. So Bargain Bin Week, where "all Character services and Exotic item trades" will be reduced, starts on Nov. 30, 2021, at 9 a.m. EST.What will 'Fortnite' Chapter 3 be about?Moving forward, this will be Fortnite's last chapter for Season 2, and possibly the final one of 2021. The Season 3 release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but there have been some leaks. According to Fortnite leaker and data miner HypeX, we know seagulls and a "tropical/beach area" are coming. But there's no confirmation as to when that will happen. Although, he thinks it might happen in Season 1.Some people believe that seagulls may already be in Fortnite since there can be birds seen flying over the water in a screenshot. But that doesn't mean they're actually animals that can be interacted with in the game. What's currently being seen could be details added to the sky, although it's said that these birds are also called seagulls in Fortnite's files.Right now, there's no word when Fortnite Chapter 3 will begin. It could be as soon as Dec. 5, 2021, but that's not a guarantee. But the end of Chapter 1 and beginning of Chapter 2 both took place in October 2019, so that's a good sign that Chapter 3 could be out by Christmas or the end of 2021.As always, Fortnite is a free game and is available across almost all platforms so anyone can get into the game. But Game Passes, which give players tons of rewards, typically cost 950 V-Bucks. At a minimum, you can buy a bundle of 1,000 V-Bucks for $7.99. You can also buy the Battle Bundle upgrade for 2,800 V-Bucks that will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass automatically.