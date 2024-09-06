Home > Entertainment > Music Sérgio Mendes's Net Worth Reflected His Long Career in Music Sérgio Mendes's net worth is largely contributed to by his real estate holdings. By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 6 2024, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sergiomendesmusic

Bossa nova legend Sérgio Mendes died on Sept. 5, 2024. His career in music spanned more than 60 years, and included collaborations with artists like the Black Eyed Peas, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, and Stevie Wonder, to name a few. He also received a handful of Grammy award wins and nominations before complications with long COVID ultimately led to his death in 2024.

With such a successful and long-spanning music career, Sérgio also accumulated an impressive net worth. Here's a break down of what he was worth before his passing.

What was Sérgio Mendes's net worth?

At his time of death, Sérgio was worth around $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. This number is largely contributed to by his international fame. Though he began his music career in jazz, it wasn't until the group Sérgio Mendes & Brasil '66 stepped onto the scene that their songs began charting. By the 1970s, Sérgio's group was the most popular music group from Brazil in the world, going on international tours to play their music.

