Home > Entertainment > Music Rich Homie Quan’s Parents: How Family Shaped the Late Rapper’s Journey Behind Rich Homie Quan's success was a solid relationship he had with his parents. By D.M. Published Sept. 6 2024, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The hip-hop fans are mourning the loss of rapper Rich Homie Quan, whose death on Aug. 5 shocked the Atlanta community. Quan was found unresponsive by his girlfriend, who promptly called 911. The rapper was reportedly foaming at the mouth and was unconscious when his girlfriend found him. His passing, confirmed by family representatives, has left many in disbelief and heartbroken over the untimely loss of a rising star.

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement released following his death, Quan’s family revealed that they were shocked and devastated by his death, and they asked for privacy during this time. While details surrounding Rich Homie Quan’s death remain limited, his passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans and family members. Quan’s parents spoke out after his death, and their words shed light on the rapper’s untimely passing.

Source: Instagram/@richhomiequan

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Rich Homie Quan’s parents?

Rich Homie Quan’s death marks a significant loss in the hip-hop world, as he was considered one of the genre’s most promising talents. He rose to prominence in 2013 with the release of his hit single "Type of Way," which became a summer anthem, peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. The rapper is survived by several children, as well as his mother and father — who still reside in the Atlanta area.

According to Bent Film Fest, Quan was born and raised in Atlanta, Ga. The rapper largely lived with his mother, who split from his father during Quan’s childhood.

Article continues below advertisement

“My mom was a single mother,” Quan revealed in an essay for Talk House. “I was 8 or 9, and realized my dad got money and my mama don’t, but I got to the age where I didn’t want to depend on my dad. I want to be around my daddy, but I don’t want to ask my daddy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Quan was able to build a relationship with his dad, although that did not occur until later in his life. His father, Corey Lamar, is a barber and business owner in Atlanta. And while Quan did not have a bond with his father growing up, they made amends years before the rapper’s death.

Quan also supported his father after Corey was involved in a life-threatening shootout. Per TMZ, Corey was shot multiple times in 2014, after a failed robbery attempt.

Article continues below advertisement

Tributes have been pouring in following Rich Homie Quan’s death.

Rich Homie Quan’s career spanned over a decade, and he made a big impact on rap music during that time. As the hip-hop community processes the loss of Rich Homie Quan, tributes continue to pour in from fellow artists and fans. "Being in high school during the Rich Homie Quan era was a time. You just had to be there to understand," one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).