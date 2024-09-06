Home > Entertainment > Music Details of Rich Homie Quan's Death Revealed After Heartbreaking 911 Call Surfaces "He is not waking up," girlfriend Amber Williams told the dispatcher. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 6 2024, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: mega

Following the death of beloved rapper Rich Homie Quan, fans were left reeling and looking for answers. His death was first confirmed by TMZ, which reported that Quan had passed away in his Atlanta home on Sept. 5, and while no official cause of death had been revealed, it was rumored to have been related to an overdose.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, a heartbreaking 911 call made by Quan's girlfriend and the mother of two of his children, Amber Williams, has surfaced, giving the public a more complete picture of his passing. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

911 call surfaces following Rich Homie Quan's death.

The devastating 911 call made by Williams, which has been released to the public, shares new details regarding the death of Rich Homie Quan. "I need [an] ambulance," she tells the dispatcher. "My boyfriend, he's been sleep on the couch, since this morning. Well, he never came to bed last night, asleep on the couch. I left him on the couch. Before I took my son to school this morning, I put a blanket over him. And now I just checked on him again, ’cause he never got up. I don't feel a heartbeat. I don't see him breathing."

As previously mentioned, rumors suggested that Quan's death was due to an overdose, which is corroborated by further information learned from the call. Williams tells the dispatcher that, when she turned over her boyfriend's body, he had been foaming at the mouth. Per the National Institute of Health, foam emanating from the mouth is a common sign that an overdose has occurred.