Late Rapper Rich Homie Quan Was a Father Before His Unexpected Death

By Elissa Noblitt Updated Sept. 5 2024, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@rella_rellz

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan, whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, has died. His death was announced by his family and confirmed by a representative from the Fulton County, Ga., morgue. His unexpected passing has left a plethora of devastated fans in its wake, and though his official cause of death has not been confirmed to the public, rumors have suggested that it was related to a possible overdose. Distractify reached out to Fulton County officials, who would not confirm or deny whether Rich Homie Quan's death was being investigated as a potential overdose.

Aside from his heartbroken fans, Rich Homie Quan also leaves behind several children ranging from the ages of 18 to just 3 years old. Here's what we know about his kids.

Rich Homie Quan was a father to several kids.

Before his passing, Rich Homie Quan fathered several children with a few different women. Reportedly, his oldest son, Devin, was born in 2006, though the rapper was unaware that he was the father until Devin was around 5 years old. The identity of his mother is currently unknown to the public, but Devin does have a small social media presence.

Though the exact number of children that Rich Homie Quan actually had varies based on the source, he was reported to have had three or four sons. His other two known children came about through his relationship with Amber "Rella" Williams.

The pair's oldest son, Royal Rich, was born on April 19, 2014. Rich Homie Quan and Amber reportedly went through a custody case involving Royal back in 2022 in which the rapper filed for joint custody of the child with Amber's consent. Their second son, Layòr Leonis, was born on Jan. 11, 2021. Amber posted a photo of Layòr on the day of his birth, calling him her "second prince."

While it's unclear exactly where Rich Homie Quan and Amber's relationship stood leading up to his death, it's clear through Amber's social media page that the rapper seemed to be a pretty involved and caring father.

Rich Homie Quan was in the middle of a successful music career.

At the time of his death, Rich Homie Quan had one studio album (2018's Rich as in Spirit), four EPs, nine mixtapes, and more than 20 singles, not including the numerous songs on which he was featured. He initially broke out with his 2013 single "Some Type of Way," which ended up reaching No. 50 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. He then hit No. 26 on the cart with his single "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," which came out two years later.

The rapper had also been a part of the hip-hop collective Rich Gang, where he and Young Thug were considered core members. In 2015, the group was nominated for a BET award for best group.