Cardi B Reunites With Offset to Celebrate Kids Kulture and Wave's First Day of School Cardi filed for divorce while pregnant with her and Offset's third child. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 3 2024, 1:57 p.m. ET

Rap music superstar Cardi B embraces her new role as a single mother as she sends her and Offset's kids, Kulture and Wave, off for their first day of school.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024, though their lives will always be intertwined because of their two children and a third one on the way.

Source: Mega

Cardi B celebrates her and Offset's kids' first day of school after their son's birthday party.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Cardi posted an Instagram Story of her getting emotional in a video of her Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3, flaunting their first day of school outfits. She was heard on camera asking Kulture to show her her Hello Kitty backpack and lunchbox. Then, Cardi turned the camera to Wave, who said "Cheese!" as he presented his Spider-Man backpack. She expressed her excitement for her kids before telling them, "OK, let's go, we late."

Cardi taking Kulture and Wave to their first day of school today. 🥹💕 pic.twitter.com/3TfZNZr4MM — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) September 3, 2024

Cardi's kids attended their first day after a fun-filled weekend celebrating Wave's third birthday. In September 2024, TMZ shared photos of Cardi and Offset coming together for a birthday bash at DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford, N.J. The exes appeared to be in an amicable place as they enjoyed their time as a family. Several of Offset's other kids from his previous relationships also attended the event.

Cardi wore a crop top during their family-friendly reunion that allowed her to proudly flaunt her baby bump at the party. The Grammy winner announced her pregnancy the day she filed for divorce.