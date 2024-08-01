Home > Entertainment > Music > Cardi B Why Did Cardi B File for Divorce? Sources Say It Wasn't Just the Rumors of Offset Cheating Cardi and Offset privately married in 2017 and have two children, Kulture and Wave Cephus. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 1 2024, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It seems Cardi B is back on the market, as she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, rapper Offset, for a second time in their six-year marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The hip-hop power couple have had a rocky relationship for years, and are ready to focus on co-parenting their two — possibly three — kids. Read on for more info.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Cardi B file for divorce from Offset?

On Aug. 1, 2024, Page Six was the first to confirm Cardi officially filed for divorce on Wednesday, July 31. The filing came after the couple had been estranged for months, with Cardi declaring she had "been single for a minute now" in December 2023.

The outlet reported that Offset wasn't shocked by his Cardi's decision. During their marriage, the couple faced rumors of his infidelity. However, a source confirmed to the outlet that the split reportedly had nothing to do with Offset's rumored activities. "They’ve grown apart," the insider shared. "That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the insider claimed. “This is something she wants to do.”

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi and Offset privately married on Sept. 20, 2017, and told the world about the nuptials a year later. The couple welcomed their first child, Kulture, on July 10, 2018, followed by their son, Wave, on Sept. 4, 2021. According to another insider, Cardi is “obtaining primary custody” of their three children.

Is Cardi B pregnant?