Cardi B Says That She Doesn't Think Offset Cheated On Her, but Doesn't Know Cardi B and Offset have broken up, but many want to know what the reason for their breakup was, and what Cardi B has said about their relationship. By Joseph Allen Dec. 11 2023, Updated 10:54 a.m. ET

The Gist: Cardi B has confirmed that her relationship with Offset is over, but said that they had been growing apart for some time.

Offset was recently accused of cheating on Cardi B with Chrisean Rock while they were together, but he denies the allegations, and Cardi B said that she doesn't think it's true either.

During an Instagram Live that started late on Dec. 10, Cardi B confirmed that she and Offset had once again called it quits. Cardi admitted that she is now estranged from her husband, and said that she had been single for "a minute."

Following the news that their relationship has come to an end, many naturally wondered why the two of them had broken up. Cardi offered some details during her Instagram Live, but also said there are certain things she doesn't know, and doesn't really have any interest in learning.

Why did Cardi B and Offset break up?

Cardi said that she doesn't think that offset cheated on her with rapper Chrisean Rock, but ultimately doesn't want to know for sure. “I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now,” the rapper explained. “I just don’t know how to tell the world.” Cardi also added that she and Offset had been having issues for a while now, but she was now spending her time focused on the future.

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open,” she said. “I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited.” Cardi announced the breakup after rapper Blueface went on a Twitter tear, accusing Offset of sleeping with Chrisean, who was his ex, while he was still married to Cardi. Offset denied the allegations in the strongest possible terms. “I ain’t never talk [to] or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!" he wrote in response.

“If the truth tears you down you living a shameful life and I feel bad for you cuz I ain’t never gone lie on my d--k if I hit it ima admit it," Blueface wrote in response. While it's unclear whether Offset cheated, Cardi made it abundantly clear that the two of them are done, at least for now. This came after speculation started in early December that the two were no longer together, fueled in part by the news that they had unfollowed each other on social media.

Cardi added fuel to the fire when she posted a series of cryptic messages on her social media suggesting that she wanted to prioritize herself. “You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships," she wrote. "I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”