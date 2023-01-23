The Coconut Challenge Is Trending Again on TikTok After Hilarious Cardi B Video Resurfaces
You likely came here to find out what the coconut challenge is that's trending on TikTok. How fun! Does your mother know you’re here?
Don’t get me wrong, the NSFW coconut challenge does involve spelling — so that’s a tiny win for literacy.
But there are far, far less naughty (and easier) ways to practice the spelling of this hard-shelled fruit than participating in this challenge. Believe me.
However, if you must know, I’ll clue you in.
What is the coconut challenge?
Per Know Your Meme, the coconut challenge is a trend where you spell out the word "coconut" with your hips while on top during sex. It's believed to give your partner maximum pleasure.
Yup, that’s it. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea. It’s unknown why this specific word was chosen, but I’d assume it must have something to do with all the loopy letters.
Why is the coconut challenge trending?
The coconut challenge first started gaining traction in 2019. However, it didn’t become popular until Cardi B spoke about it in a TikTok in 2020. Well, now thanks to user @bardi_song that video is circulating again in 2023.
Totally throwing Meg Thee Stallion under the bus, Cardi announces in this iconic clip that "Megan said she's going to do the coconut challenge on the d--k."
The "Bodack Yellow" rapper then falls to the floor and jokingly shouts, "This b--ch is nasty! You nasty b--ch!"
It really is quite the theatrical performance by Cardi. Naturally, the comment section couldn't help but pop off.
This video incited some viewers (let us call them the innocent!) to look up what this challenge entails.
Others harped on how close Cardi and Megan's relationship must be if Megan was totally cool with Cardi doing her dirty like that. What would you do if your best friend revealed your bedroom activities to the world?
Others seemed unfazed by the challenge and more disturbed by Cardi's choice of water (Dasani). Interesting observation.
And with that, I'm off to go cleanse my soul of these titillating activities.