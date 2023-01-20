Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Twitter Can't Help But Poke Fun at Kim Kardashian's Recent "Purchases" By Bianca Piazza Jan. 20 2023, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

In April 2021, Forbes reported that Kim Kardashian was officially a billionaire. Yes, with a B. "Forbes estimates that Kardashian West is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October, thanks to two lucrative businesses — KKW Beauty and Skims — as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals and a number of smaller investments," the publication wrote.

With that kind of money, the world is your oyster. Speaking of oysters, remember when Kim wore an Alexander McQueen Oyster dress at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party? The vintage dress was deemed "arguably the most important dress of the 21st century" by Metropolitan Museum of Art curator Andrew Bolton. And let us not forget when she wore Marilyn Monroe's famed "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress to the 2022 Met Gala. Despite only wearing the champagne-hued gown "for three minutes," it was a move that led to much online discourse.

Now, in January 2023, Kim's love of culturally significant fashion is more vibrant than ever, as she recently purchased the diamond-studded Attallah Cross pendant worn by Princess Diana for £163,800 (approximately $200,000), per CNN. The amethyst piece was sold to a rep for Kim at Sotheby's auction house in London. Given the reality star's history with vintage couture, amused Twitter users have turned Kim's recent controversial purchase into a meme. Let's see what other "purchases" she's "reportedly" made. It's all in good fun.

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala

Kim, where the hell have you been, loca?

kim kardashian has purchased bella's iconic bloodstained wedding dress for reportedly $500,000, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/8OZ0L4LIcs — twilight renaissance | fanpage (@twilightreborn) January 20, 2023 Source: Twitter/@twilightreborn

Ah, Twilight references just don't get old, do they? Kim is going to look ravishing in Bella Swan's wedding dress. She may want to get it dry cleaned first, though.

"Anyone can see I'm a stuffed olive."

Kim Kardashian has purchased Georgia’s olive outfit from Angus Thongs and Perfect Snoggings for a reported $70000, historians are furious, arguing that this is a piece of history that should be kept in the Louvre for cultural preservation and not purchased by a reality star pic.twitter.com/ZWARQ9cCx0 — Blue (@bluealoud) January 19, 2023 Source: Twitter/@bluealoud

Gurinder Chadha's teen rom-com Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging is a near-perfect film. No notes. So, if Kim's going to be the stuffed olive (infuriating historians in the process), then who's going to dress as the cocktail sausage?

Kim is now the owner of "end-of-the-world fashion."

kim kardashian has purchased julia fox's self made beach towel dress for $500k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/U6yHeMmWrz — julia fox fan updates (@juliafoxsource) January 20, 2023

When you give Uncut Gems actor Julia Fox a pair of scissors and a beach towel, you get an esteemed resort wear piece. Well, that's what we're calling it, anyway. Julia made this beauty back in October 2022, and we're living for the improvisation. DIY queen!

"Mother has arrived!"

Kim Kardashian has bought the iconic headpiece named 'Ornacia' for $231k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/DCRi3Hly1E — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) January 19, 2023 Source: Twitter/@sedderaside

All RuPaul's Drag Race stans know who Ornacia is. For normal people, Ornacia is the name of the mannequin-like headpiece Season 6 contestant Vivacious wore as part of her iconic entrance look. Though Vivacious fumbled when attempting to reveal (or Ruveal) her own face, Ornacia sat pretty on top of her head. The rest is herstory.

Perhaps she also purchased a Patek Philippe watch from the snarky 'Succession' character.

Kim Kardashian has bought Tom Wambsgans' iconic turtleneck for $1.3M, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/6SHJPiuVfv — chuck (@succzession) January 20, 2023 Source: Twitter/@succzession

Calling all Succession fans! This one's for you. Considering Succession writer Georgia Pritchett has compared Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) to the Princess Di (yes, really), it only makes sense.

Never forget.

Kim Kardashian has purchased Charli XCX’s iconic 2019 signed douche for reportedly $500,000, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/7fJIFR3OtP — japanese jesus (@skyferrori) January 19, 2023 Source: Twitter/@skyferrori

For those who don't remember (or are lucky enough to exist on a completely separate side of Twitter), an eccentric Charli XCX fan brought a “spare” douche to a meet and greet event in 2019. According to the fan, the sweetly naive "Boom Clap" singer "didn’t really know what it was," but signed it anyway. Well, now Kim "owns" the pop culture treasure.

She's on a mission.

Kim Kardashian digging up dead celebrities belongings pic.twitter.com/3mf02TOxrm — Aidan (@aidanthereup) January 18, 2023 Source: Twitter/@aidanthereup