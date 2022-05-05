Ms. Juicy Baby From 'Little Women: Atlanta' Is in the ICU

Ms. Juicy Baby From 'Little Women: Atlanta' Is in the ICUBy Stephanie Harper
May. 5 2022, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Ever since the first episode of Little Women: Atlanta premiered, fans have been totally obsessed with Ms. Juicy Baby’s infectious personality. However, these days, the reality star — whose real name is Shirlene King Pearson — is dealing with a health issue that has fans concerned about her well-being. Here’s an update about what’s going on with her.
What happened to Ms. Juicy Baby from 'Little Women: Atlanta'?
Someone from Ms. Juicy's agency posted a message on her Instagram account at the end of April 2022 to inform fans that she's dealing with a health issue. The post reads, “At this time Ms. Juicy is stabilized in the ICU. The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time. Please continue to keep Ms. Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes.”
The post, which is signed by the "Meme Agency," has collected tons of prayer-hand emojis in the comments section since it was posted. As of now, there’s no public information about why exactly Ms. Juicy was admitted to the hospital. Fans are hoping for the best while waiting for an update from Ms. Juicy or someone from her team.
Here are some other details about Ms. Juicy Baby.
These days, Ms. Juicy — who has more than half a million followers on Instagram — is considered a pop culture phenomenon. While she started as a recurring guest on Little Women: Atlanta, viewers loved her so much that she was brought on as a permanent cast member in the series' second season.
The show focuses on Ms. Juicy and her other castmates doing what it takes to be successful in the club scene. Aside from reality TV, Ms. Juicy has also been a long-time contributor to the Ricky Smiley Morning Show. Thanks to her role there, she’s popular in the radio industry as well.
Before becoming a bona fide reality TV star, Ms. Juicy grew up in a town close to Dallas, Texas. According to Meaww, she was raised in an incredible household with a loving family who encouraged her to make the most out of life without letting her disability get in the way. She landed a summer job working at the local newspaper and initially decided to study journalism.
Ms. Juicy also previously worked as a photographer. Ultimately, she went to Navarro Junior College before her earning her degree from DeVry Institute of Technology. Ms. Juicy knows all about confidence! Since she’s seen as such a force to be reckoned with, fans are hopeful she’ll be able to pull through whatever health issue she is facing at the moment.