Ms. Juicy Baby From 'Little Women: Atlanta' Is in the ICU

Someone from Ms. Juicy's agency posted a message on her Instagram account at the end of April 2022 to inform fans that she's dealing with a health issue. The post reads, “At this time Ms. Juicy is stabilized in the ICU. The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time. Please continue to keep Ms. Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes.”