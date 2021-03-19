Tamera Is off to a Shaky Start With the 'Little Women: Atlanta' Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

In the clip, Monie confides in Abira about how unsettled she was when Tamera clapped back at her in the March 12, 2021, episode of Little Women: Atlanta. In that episode, Tamera finally snapped after Monie openly complained about Tamera going to another outing with Shirlene "Juicy" Pearson, who had taken Tamera under her wing.

Now, Tamera has officially left a sour taste in Monie's mouth and Monie isn't afraid to voice her issues with Abira.

"She just met me and then [doesn't] like my vibe," Monie says, of Tamera. "You must just don't like me."

Abira gently reminds Monie that she had given Tamera the evil eye, to which Monie scoffs.