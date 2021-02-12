'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Monie Cashette Is Single and Focusing on Her Businesses

Let’s be honest: Little Women: Atlanta is reality television gold. Not only are viewers able to see how these women are navigating their life while living with a medical condition, but it serves up the right amount of drama that fans love to see. And despite the controversy that can build up, viewers admire the cast for displaying womanhood so unapologetically.

Little Women: Atlanta has given us stars to admire, and many fans have become obsessed with Tiffany 'Monie' Cashette . While things were a bit shaky when the Drummond twins brought up her past, it didn’t stop fans from advocating for the star. And while viewers have been vocal about Monie’s relationship with Morlin Ragland, the couple continued to move forward. So, is Monie still married to Morlin?

It seems like Morlin doesn't wanna marry Monie and that's okay too. Girl, don't chase after NO man #LittleWomenATL

I honestly don’t think monie and morlin should’ve got married they just don’t seem truly ready #LittleWomenATL

And fans weren't too shocked about the news. Many people believe that they shouldn't have jumped the broom in the first place.

While both Morlin and Monie have been tight-lipped since the announcement was made, it looks like their marriage is a wrap. Per Fandom , the two eventually separated.

So, it's not surprising that Monie and Morlin are no longer an item. In June 2019, Monie posted a video on Instagram, sharing that she and Morlin are getting a divorce.

If you're an avid watcher of Little Women: Atlanta, then you're probably aware of Monie and Morlin's relationship. There's no doubt that Morlin was a decent guy, but there were cringeworthy moments — like him being disrespectful when confronted with cheating rumors — that rubbed fans the wrong way.

Despite separating from Morlin, Monie is focused on her film career, 'Little Women: Atlanta,' and building her businesses.

It was clear as day that Monie was a ride or die for Morlin. And while their marriage did not work out, we're happy to say that she hasn't allowed the split to bring her down. She has been all about business!

Monie has been a busy lady. By using Little Women: Atlanta as a platform, she has taken steps to work on becoming an entrepreneur. Her IMDb biography shares that she is "currently working on her voiceover career, being a brand ambassador for the Luster Skin Care line, and working on her production company, Little Woman, Big Business."

Not to mention, she is also preparing to make waves in the fashion industry. She is reportedly launching her own shoe-line — MonieRose — because it's difficult for little women to find shoes in their size.

And she's not stopping there. Monie wants to step into the world of fragrance with a line titled Cashette-Soft as Silk, Hard as Diamond, her biography shares. Once she launches her two brands, she plans to shift her focus to the film industry by working on her short-film.