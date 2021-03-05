Abira Is Overwhelmed With Homeschooling on 'Little Women: Atlanta' (EXCLUSIVE)

When Abira gets into a group self-defense class a little too much on the show, she leaves a bad taste in the mouths of the other ladies, Juicy included. In the clip, Juicy visits Abira at home and tries to get to the bottom of what's really going on. And, in a twist unlike Abira's usual wild antics, she actually opens up to her friend.

"Listen, being in this house, having four classrooms virtually going at once ... I'm not no teacher," Abira explains, of the stressors in her life amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's just over the top for me."

She adds that she's "very sorry" if she ruined the group self-defense class by getting a little too intense, but she had tried to use it as a way to let go of everything on her mind.