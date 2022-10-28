Kim Kardashian Was Once Married to This Music Producer and Label Owner

When it comes to Kim Kardashian’s once married life, folks can typically only remember her being linked to Kanye West. After all, the rise and fall of their coupledom remains a hot topic on social media, thanks in large part to the rapper’s shenanigans online.

Although Kim Kardashian is now a divorced woman, fans are wondering if marriage is simply not in the cards for the star. Keep in mind, Kanye and Kim were married for six years, but things crashed and burned as many predicted.