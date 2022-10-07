Kourtney Kardashian Is at Her Happiest and Most "Comfortable" Weight Ever

In the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney opens up about her weight, why she feels the healthiest she has ever been, and how her previous relationship did a number on her self-esteem because of her fluctuating weight with her three pregnancies.

As we all know,, Kourtney's last big relationship was with the father of her three kids, Scott Disick. And TikTok did its thing as users called him out and showed the receipts of his comments to Kourtney from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.